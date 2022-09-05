The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in '''1980'''. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in '''Bulilima''' Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. <ref name="Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo"> [https://twitter.com/CCCDiaspora/status/1566672349025517569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1566672349025517569%7Ctwgr%5E080e53d7cdcb8df61a8c11b40905dbdbc75d7cc2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbc3-production-assets-cdn.basecamp-static.com%2F5054233%2Fembeds%2FBAh7CEkiCGdpZAY6BkVUSSInZ2lkOi8vYmMzL0VtYmVkLzIyMjc1NTk_ZXhwaXJlc19pbgY7AFRJIgxwdXJwb3NlBjsAVEkiD2F0dGFjaGFibGUGOwBUSSIPZXhwaXJlc19hdAY7AFQw--349da5ca9e5921801e4f86ddade25d599e68c063%2Ffull Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo], Twitter, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022 Retrieved''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In 3 September 2022 by-elections in Bulilimamangwe, returned:

Ward 16:

Makhadi Moyo of (CCC) with 131 votes,

Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,

Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.

Events