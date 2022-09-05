<ref name=" Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Wins 2 Out of 3 Contested Seats in Bulilima Council By-elections"> [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/6730423.html Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Wins 2 Out of 3 Contested Seats in Bulilima Council By-elections], VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 4 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022''</ref>

<ref name=" Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running"> [https://cite.org.zw/newly-elected-councillor-to-hit-the-groung-running/ Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running], Cite, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022''</ref>

<ref name=" Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running"> [https://cite.org.zw/newly-elected-councillor-to-hit-the-groung-running/ Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running], Cite, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022''</ref>

The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in '''1980'''. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in '''Bulilima''' Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict.

The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in '''1980'''. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in '''Bulilima''' Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. <ref name="Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo"> [https://twitter.com/CCCDiaspora/status/1566672349025517569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1566672349025517569%7Ctwgr%5E080e53d7cdcb8df61a8c11b40905dbdbc75d7cc2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbc3-production-assets-cdn.basecamp-static.com%2F5054233%2Fembeds%2FBAh7CEkiCGdpZAY6BkVUSSInZ2lkOi8vYmMzL0VtYmVkLzIyMjc1NTk_ZXhwaXJlc19pbgY7AFRJIgxwdXJwb3NlBjsAVEkiD2F0dGFjaGFibGUGOwBUSSIPZXhwaXJlc19hdAY7AFQw--349da5ca9e5921801e4f86ddade25d599e68c063%2Ffull Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo], Twitter, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022 Retrieved''</ref>

On '''3 September 2022''', '''Makhadi Moyo''' was the first non-Zanu PF person to win the election for Ward 16 Councillor in [[Bulilima]], [[Matabeleland South]] , since Independence. <ref name="Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo"> [https://twitter . com/CCCDiaspora/status/1566672349025517569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1566672349025517569%7Ctwgr%5E080e53d7cdcb8df61a8c11b40905dbdbc75d7cc2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbc3-production-assets-cdn.basecamp-static.com%2F5054233%2Fembeds%2FBAh7CEkiCGdpZAY6BkVUSSInZ2lkOi8vYmMzL0VtYmVkLzIyMjc1NTk_ZXhwaXJlc19pbgY7AFRJIgxwdXJwb3NlBjsAVEkiD2F0dGFjaGFibGUGOwBUSSIPZXhwaXJlc19hdAY7AFQw--349da5ca9e5921801e4f86ddade25d599e68c063%2Ffull Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo], Twitter, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022 Retrieved''</ref>

On '''3 September 2022''', '''Makhadi Moyo''' was the first person to win the election for

On 3 September 2022, Makhadi Moyo was the first non-Zanu PF person to win the election for Ward 16 Councillor in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, since Independence. [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In 3 September 2022 by-elections in Bulilimamangwe, returned:

Ward 16:

The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in 1980. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in Bulilima Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. [2] [3] [4]

Events