==Events==
 
==Events==

On 3 September 2022, Makhadi Moyo was the first non-Zanu PF person to win the election for Ward 16 Councillor in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, since Independence. [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In 3 September 2022 by-elections in Bulilimamangwe, returned:
Ward 16:

The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in 1980. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in Bulilima Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. [2] [3] [4]

Events

Further Reading

