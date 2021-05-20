Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is a South African musician known for her songs Matorokisi and Tshanda Vhuya.

Background

Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, Limpopo province. Her stage name Makhadzi means Aunty.[1]

Age

Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.[2]

Videos

