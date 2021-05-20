Difference between revisions of "Makhadzi"
Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is a South African musician known for her songs Matorokisi and Tshanda Vhuya.
Background
Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, Limpopo province. Her stage name Makhadzi means Aunty.[1]
Age
Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.[2]
