==Videos==
==Videos==
Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is a South African musician known for her songs Matorokisi and Tshanda Vhuya.
Background
Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, Limpopo province. Her stage name Makhadzi means Aunty.[1]
Age
Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.[2]
Career
Discography
Albums
- Kokovha (2020)
Videos
