Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.<ref name="N">Joseph Nkosi, [https://thenation.co.za/bio/makhadzi-biography/ Makhadzi biography, age, profile, awards & background], ''The Nation'', Published: November 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021</ref>

Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is a South African musician known for her songs Matorokisi and Tshanda Vhuya.

Background

Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, Limpopo province. Her stage name Makhadzi means Aunty.[1]

Age

Career

Discography

Albums

Kokovha (2020)

Videos

Makhadzi - Murahu [Feat. Mr Brown] (Official Music Video)

Makhadzi - Red Card (Official Music Video)

9 Makhadzi ft Jah Prayzah - Kokovha



