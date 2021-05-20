Pindula

Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.<ref name="N">Joseph Nkosi, [https://thenation.co.za/bio/makhadzi-biography/ Makhadzi biography, age, profile, awards & background], ''The Nation'', Published: November 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021</ref>
 
==Career==
==Discography==
===Albums===
*''Kokovha'' (2020)
  
 
==Videos==

Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is a South African musician known for her songs Matorokisi and Tshanda Vhuya.

Background

Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, Limpopo province. Her stage name Makhadzi means Aunty.[1]

Age

Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1996.[2]

Career

Discography

Albums

  • Kokovha (2020)

Videos

Makhadzi - Murahu [Feat. Mr Brown] (Official Music Video)
Makhadzi - Red Card (Official Music Video)
9 Makhadzi ft Jah Prayzah - Kokovha


References

  1. Thato Siyabonga, MAKHADZI BIOGRAPHY, SONGS, ALBUMS, AWARDS, EDUCATION, NET WORTH, AGE & RELATIONSHIPS, Ubetoo, Published: February 4, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
  2. Joseph Nkosi, Makhadzi biography, age, profile, awards & background, The Nation, Published: November 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
