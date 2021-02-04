Dr Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza is a South African politician and member of the African National Congress.

Background

Children

Education

She has a PhD in Administration, a Master’s degree in Social Science (Policy and Development studies) and is a fellow at the Aspen Global Leadership Institute. Dr Khoza is currently studying towards a Master’s degree in Finance at the University of London.

Career

Khoza was employed by Msinsi Holdings, Akani Retirement Fund Administrators and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) where she was at the helm, as well as the Universities of the Witwatersrand Business School and Natal.





Politics

She is a Member of Parliament serving in the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development. She is also a former chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration as well as the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Finance in the KZN Legislature and has over 20 years of collective experience at both public and private sector institutions.

Death Threats

In 2017, after criticising Jacob Zuma, Khoza received death threats against her and her children. She had branded Zuma "a disgrace".

Responding to the death threats, she said her treatment for speaking out was more fitting of a dictatorship than a democracy.[1]