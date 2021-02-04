|description= Dr Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza is a South African retired politician and former member of the African National Congress. She formed the African Democratic Change ( ADeC) in 2017.

[[File:Dr Makhosi Khoza.jpg|thumb|Makhosi Khoza]] Dr '''Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza''' is a South African retired politician and former member of the African National Congress. She formed the [[African Democratic Change]] ( ADeC) in 2017.

Background

Children

Her son who is a computer programmer worked with her on UZALO.[1]

Husband

Khoza's husband Ntela Sikhosana died in 1998.

Education

She has a PhD in Administration, a Master’s degree in Social Science (Policy and Development studies) and is a fellow at the Aspen Global Leadership Institute. Dr Khoza studied towards a Master’s degree in Finance at the University of London.[2]

UZALO

Her ground-breaking research culminated in a textbook that unpacks the logic and sophistication of indigenous languages. Using South Africa’s lingua franca Zulu as an example, Dr Khoza proved the consistency of Zulu with mathematical formulas and science principles. She created a language order called UZALO (Ubuntu Zulu Alphabetical Logic Order) comprising of a 12 noun cluster system which drives the construction of meaningful sentences.[2]

Career

Khoza was employed by Msinsi Holdings, Akani Retirement Fund Administrators and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) where she was at the helm, as well as the Universities of the Witwatersrand Business School and Natal.

Politics

She served in the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development. She is also a former chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration as well as the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Finance in the KZN Legislature and has over 20 years of collective experience at both public and private sector institutions.[2]

She was an outspoken member of the ANC - in 2017 asking members to join a vote of no confidence in Jacob Zuma. She was fired from her parliamentary job by Zuma in August 2017.[1]

Positions Held:

2nd Candidate at African Democratic Change from 23rd April 2019 until 8th May 2019

Member at Portfolio Committee on Economic Development (National Assembly Committees) from 4th September 2017 until 21st September 2017

Member at Ad Hoc Committee on the South African Broadcasting Corporation Board Inquiry (Ad Hoc Committees) from 10th November 2016 until 21st September 2017

Member at National Assembly (Parliament) from 21st May 2014 until 21st September 2017

Member at African National Congress (ANC) (Party) until 21st September 2017

Member at Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring & Evaluation (National Assembly Committees) from 17th February 2017 until 4th September 2017

Member at Standing Committee on Finance (National Assembly Committees) from 20th June 2014 until 17th February 2017

Chairperson at Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a person for appointment of Public Protector (Ad Hoc Committees) from 27th May 2016 until 30th August 2016

Member at Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a person for appointment of Public Protector (Ad Hoc Committees) from 26th May 2016 until 27th May 2016

Member-elect at National Assembly (Parliament) from 16th May 2014 until 21st May 2014

7th Candidate at African National Congress Regional KwaZulu-Natal Election List 2014 from 22nd April 2014 until 7th May 2014

Retirement

In April 2018, five months after starting a new political party‚ African Democratic Change ( ADeC), Makhosi Khoza resigned from politics. In March‚ members of ADeC had called for her resignation as she did not recognise the party’s newly elected interim leadership.

She also expelled leaders Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa which angered other members.

She announced her decision to leave the party she had started on Facebook. She wrote:

“I thought I should make my announcement public about retirement from politics. As the leading founder of ADeC and its director of its Non-Profit Organisation (NPO)‚ I therefore resign from both structures and authorise the ADeC National Board under the chairmanship of Moses Mayekiso to liaise with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the other directors of the non-profit organisations to fill the vacant position as a result of my resignation and stepping down from politics.”

[1]





Return to Politics

In July 2020, Khoza told Eyewitness News she had aligned with the New Nation Movement (NNM), a civic organisation that won a constitutional court bid to reform the country’s electoral system.[3]

Death Threats

In 2017, after criticising Jacob Zuma, Khoza received death threats against her and her children. She had branded Zuma "a disgrace".

Responding to the death threats, she said her treatment for speaking out was more fitting of a dictatorship than a democracy.[4]