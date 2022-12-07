During the military takeover ('''2017''' Coup) dubbed [[Operation Restore Legacy]], ''' Hlongwane ''' was dismissed from [[ Zanu PF ]] party. Later that same month when President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] announced a new cabinet, ''' Hlongwane ''' had been relived of his duties. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/01/full-list-former-ministers-dropped-president-mnangagwas-first-cabinet/ New Cabinet]

In '''July 2020''', '''Makhosini Hlongwane''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In ''' May 2015 ''' there were reports that ''' Hlongwane ''' and fellow legislator and former [[Zimbabwe Republic Police|ZRP]] spokesperson, [[Oliver Mandipaka]] who is the member of parliament for [[ Buhera ]] West, were planning to move a motion to compel government to introduce new currency measures to protect domestic industry. <ref name="NewsDay">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/05/02/mps-seek-to-compel-govt-to-introduce-new-currency/ MPs seek to compel govt to introduce new currency], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 2, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> This came at a time when the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] had introduced [[Zimbabwe's 2014 Bond Coins|bond coins]] a few months before. <ref name="Sunday Mail">Bishop Lazarus, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/who-would-want-to-be-in-cde-chinamasas-shoes Who would want to be in CDE Chinamasa's shoes?], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: May 3, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> This proposed motion by Hlongwane sparked public and media outrage.

''' Hlongwane ''' allegedly in '''2014''' benefited from the youth fund as he was reported to have received $32 380 which was meant for capitalizing a bakery in [[Zvishavane]]. The youth fund is accessible to youths aged between 18 and 35 years old and Hlongwane was not a youth at the time he got the loan. [[Amos Chibaya]] who was the Member of Parliament for [[ Mkoba ]] , was the first to raise alarm, questioning why ''' Hlongwane ''' got $32 580 yet he was not a youth. <ref name="Nehanda">[http://nehandaradio.com/2014/05/31/zanu-pf-mp-named-youth-fund-scam/ Zanu PF MP named in Youth Fund scam], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 31, 2014, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref>

On '''11 September 2015''', he was sworn in as Minister without Portfolio and just a week later would take over [[Andrew Langa]]'s portfolio as the Minister of [[Sport and Recreation]].

In '''July 2009''' he was the Co-Chair of the [Media Thematic Committee at the First All Stake Holders Conference during the Zimbabwe Constitution-making process. '''Hlongwane''' has been a member of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank. From '''July 2008''' to '''July 2013''' he was a member of the Media and ICTs Portfolio Committee for the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe]]. Since '''January 2014''' , '''Hlongwane''' has been on the [[Midlands Regional Advisory Board for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]]. <ref name="LinkedIn"/> Before he ventured into politics, Hlongwane was employed by the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] as a reporter.<ref name="Southern Eye">[http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2015/05/22/third-time-around/ Third time around], ''Southern Eye'', Published: May 22, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015,</ref>

In ''' July 2009 ''' he was the Co-Chair of the [Media Thematic Committee at the First All Stake Holders Conference during the Zimbabwe Constitution-making process. '''Hlongwane''' has been a member of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank. From '''July 2008''' to '''July 2013''' he was a member of the Media and ICTs Portfolio Committee for the [[ Parliament of Zimbabwe]]. Since '''January 2014''', '''Hlongwane''' has been on the [[Midlands Regional Advisory Board for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services ]].<ref name="LinkedIn "/> Before he ventured into politics, Hlongwane was employed by the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] as a reporter.<ref name="Southern Eye ">[ http :// www.southerneye . co . zw / 2015 / 05 / 22 / third-time-around / Third time around ], '' Southern Eye '', Published: May 22, 2015 , Retrieved: September 11, 2015 , </ref> He was elected as the Member of Parliament for [[Mberengwa East]] in the '''July 2013''' harmonised elections. On '''11 September 2015''', he was sworn in as Minister without Portfolio and just a week later would take over [[Andrew Langa]]'s portfolio as the Ministry of Sport and Recreation | Minister of Sport and Recreation.

He was expelled from parliament in '''2018''' in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

'''Makhosini Hlongwane''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former [[ZBC]] news reporter. He is also a former member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front|Zanu-PF]] and former Minister of Sports Recreation, Arts and Culture. In ''' September 2015 ''' he was sworn in as Minister without Portfolio and a week later he was appointed to the Ministry of [[ Sport and Recreation ]] , replacing [[Andrew Langa]]<ref name="Appointment"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-news-langa-fired-hlongwane-takes-reins/ BREAKING NEWS: Langa fired, Hlongwane takes reins], ''Herald'', Published: 17 Sep 2015, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2015</ref>.He was expelled from the party after a military initiative code-named [[Operation Restore Legacy]].

Personal Details

Born: 19 September 1988.

School / Education

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mberengwa East returned to Parliament:

Makhosini Hlongwane of Zanu PF with 8 895 votes or 74.99 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 895 votes or 74.99 percent, Coming Hove of MDC-T with 2 612 votes or 22.02 percent,

Tandiwe Shumba of MDC with 265 votes or 2.23 percent,

Welcome Shumba of PIMZ with 89 votes or 0.75 percent.

Total 11 861 votes

Positions Held

President of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Parliamentary Assembly (November 2013 – present)

Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Parliament of Zimbabwe (August 2013 – present)

Co-President of the African, Caribbean, Pacific and European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs (November 2013 – present)

Events

Youth Fund

Call For New Zimbabwe Currency

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Makhosini Hlongwane is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$108,767.00. [8]

Dismissal

