Dismissal
===Dismissal===
During the
During the 2017 Coupdubbed [[Operation Restore Legacy]], '''Hlongwane''' was dismissed from [[Zanu PF]]. Later that same month when President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] announced a new cabinet, '''Hlongwane''' had been of his duties. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/01/full-list-former-ministers-dropped-president-mnangagwas-first-cabinet/ New Cabinet]
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:08, 7 December 2022
|Makhosini Hlongwane
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Makhosini Hlongwane
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|National University of Science and Technology
|Occupation
Makhosini Hlongwane is a Zimbabwean politician and former ZBC news reporter. He is also a former member of Zanu-PF and former Minister of Sports Recreation, Arts and Culture. In September 2015 he was sworn in as Minister without Portfolio and a week later he was appointed to the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, replacing Andrew Langa[1].He was expelled from the party after a military initiative code-named Operation Restore Legacy.
He was expelled from parliament in 2018 in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [2]
Personal Details
Born: 19 September 1988.
No other information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Hlongwane studied at the National University of Science and Technology.[3]
Service/Career
In July 2009 he was the Co-Chair of the [Media Thematic Committee at the First All Stake Holders Conference during the Zimbabwe Constitution-making process. Hlongwane has been a member of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank. From July 2008 to July 2013 he was a member of the Media and ICTs Portfolio Committee for the Parliament of Zimbabwe. Since January 2014, Hlongwane has been on the Midlands Regional Advisory Board for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. [3] Before he ventured into politics, Hlongwane was employed by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as a reporter.[4]
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mberengwa East returned to Parliament:
- Makhosini Hlongwane of Zanu PF with 8 895 votes or 74.99 percent,
- Coming Hove of MDC-T with 2 612 votes or 22.02 percent,
- Tandiwe Shumba of MDC with 265 votes or 2.23 percent,
- Welcome Shumba of PIMZ with 89 votes or 0.75 percent.
Total 11 861 votes
On 11 September 2015, he was sworn in as Minister without Portfolio and just a week later would take over Andrew Langa's portfolio as the Minister of Sport and Recreation.
Positions Held
- President of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Parliamentary Assembly (November 2013 – present)
- Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Parliament of Zimbabwe (August 2013 – present)
- Co-President of the African, Caribbean, Pacific and European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs (November 2013 – present)
Events
Youth Fund
Hlongwane allegedly in 2014 benefited from the youth fund as he was reported to have received $32 380 which was meant for capitalizing a bakery in Zvishavane. The youth fund is accessible to youths aged between 18 and 35 years old and Hlongwane was not a youth at the time he got the loan. Amos Chibaya who was the Member of Parliament for Mkoba, was the first to raise alarm, questioning why Hlongwane got $32 580 yet he was not a youth. [5]
Call For New Zimbabwe Currency
In May 2015 there were reports that Hlongwane and fellow legislator and former ZRP spokesperson, Oliver Mandipaka who is the member of parliament for Buhera West, were planning to move a motion to compel government to introduce new currency measures to protect domestic industry. [6] This came at a time when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe had introduced bond coins a few months before. [7] This proposed motion by Hlongwane sparked public and media outrage.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Makhosini Hlongwane was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Makhosini Hlongwane is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$108,767.00. [8]
Video Gallery
Dismissal
During the November 2017 Military Coup dubbed Operation Restore Legacy, Hlongwane was dismissed from Zanu PF. Later that same month when President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a new cabinet, Hlongwane had been relieved of his duties. New Cabinet
References
