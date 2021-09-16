Difference between revisions of "Makokoba"
|
(Created page with "'''Makokoba''' is the first black African Township in Bulawayo. thumb|center|Stanley Hall Makokoba ==Background== Makokoba was named afte...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Makokoba''' is the first black African Township in Bulawayo.
|+
'''Makokoba''' is the first black African Township in Bulawayo.
[[File:Stanley Hall Makokoba.jpg|thumb|center|Stanley Hall Makokoba]]
[[File:Stanley Hall Makokoba.jpg|thumb|center|Stanley Hall Makokoba]]
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Makokoba was named after the native commissioner Mr Fallon, who used to walk around the township with his walking stick. The name Makokoba was derived from Ndebele "ukhukokoba" which means the ko-ko-ko noise that comes from walking with a walking stick.
|+
Makokobawas named after the native commissioner Mr Fallon, who used to walk around the township with his walking stick. The name Makokoba was derived from Ndebele "ukhukokoba" which means the ko-ko-ko noise that comes from walking with a walking stick.
==Prominent People That Came From Makokoba==
==Prominent People That Came From Makokoba==
|−
|+
like [[Adam Ndlovu]] and his brothers [[Peter Ndlovu]] and [[Madinda Ndlovu]] came from Makokoba
Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. <ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref>
Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. <ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref>
==Makokoba Population==
==Makokoba Population==
|−
In 2015, the Bulawayo City Council reported that Makokoba had a population of 17 910 people and has 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.<ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref>
|+
In 2015, the Bulawayo City Council reported that Makokobahad a population of 17 910 people and has 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.<ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref
|+
|+
>
==Key Landmarks==
==Key Landmarks==
|−
Makokoba is home to Stanley Hall and Stanley Square. During the colonial era, those running the municipality decided to build the biggest bar in the country, Big Bhawa.
|+
Makokobais home to Stanley Halland Stanley Square. During the colonial era, those running the municipality decided to build the biggest bar in the country, Big Bhawa.
Makokoba is also home to the biggest traditional market in Bulawayo, Emkambo.
Makokoba is also home to the biggest traditional market in Bulawayo, Emkambo.
|Line 20:
|Line 22:
<references />
<references />
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:]]
Latest revision as of 12:07, 16 September 2021
Makokoba is the first black African Township in Bulawayo.
Background
Makokoba was named after the native commissioner Mr Fallon, who used to walk around the township with his walking stick. The name Makokoba was derived from Ndebele "ukhukokoba" which means the ko-ko-ko noise that comes from walking with a walking stick.
Prominent People That Came From Makokoba
Football players like Adam Ndlovu and his brothers Peter Ndlovu and Madinda Ndlovu came from Makokoba. Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. [1]
Makokoba Population
In 2015, the Bulawayo City Council reported that Makokoba had a population of 17 910 people and has 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.[2]
See Mncumbatha Secondary School.
Key Landmarks
Makokoba is home to Stanley Hall and Stanley Square. During the colonial era, those running the municipality decided to build the biggest bar in the country, Big Bhawa. Makokoba is also home to the biggest traditional market in Bulawayo, Emkambo.
References
- ↑ Sunday News, Walking Through time In Makokoba, Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019
- ↑ Sunday News, Walking Through time In Makokoba, Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019