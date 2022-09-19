* [[Rachel Munetsi]] of UP with 34 votes.

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makokoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In '''2015''', the [[Bulawayo]] City Council reported that '''Makokoba''' had a population of 17 910 people and had 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.<ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref>

Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. <ref>Sunday News, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/walking-through-time-in-makokoba/, Walking Through time In Makokoba], ''Published 14 January 2018, Retrieved 19 October 2019''</ref>

Makokoba is the first black African Township in Bulawayo.

Makokoba was named after the native commissioner Mr Fallon, who used to walk around the township with his walking stick. The name Makokoba was derived from Ndebele "ukhukokoba" which means the ko-ko-ko noise that comes from walking with a walking stick.

Football players like Adam Ndlovu and his brothers Peter Ndlovu and Madinda Ndlovu came from Makokoba. Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. [1]

In 2015, the Bulawayo City Council reported that Makokoba had a population of 17 910 people and had 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:

Sidney Malunga of Zanu PF with 11 136 votes,

Ishmael Nyakudarika of ZUM with 3 238 votes,

Turnout - 15 090 or 45.80 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:

Makokoba is home to Stanley Hall and Stanley Square. During the colonial era, those running the municipality decided to build the biggest bar in the country, Big Bhawa. Makokoba is also home to the biggest traditional market in Bulawayo, Emkambo.