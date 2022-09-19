Difference between revisions of "Makokoba"
Makokoba is the first black African Township in Bulawayo.
Background
Makokoba was named after the native commissioner Mr Fallon, who used to walk around the township with his walking stick. The name Makokoba was derived from Ndebele "ukhukokoba" which means the ko-ko-ko noise that comes from walking with a walking stick.
Prominent People That Came From Makokoba
Football players like Adam Ndlovu and his brothers Peter Ndlovu and Madinda Ndlovu came from Makokoba. Siyaya and Amakhosi Theater also came from Makokoba. [1]
Makokoba Population/Government
In 2015, the Bulawayo City Council reported that Makokoba had a population of 17 910 people and had 4 802 households at an average of 3,7 people per household.[2]
See Mncumbatha Secondary School.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:
- Sidney Malunga of Zanu PF with 11 136 votes,
- Ishmael Nyakudarika of ZUM with 3 238 votes,
Turnout - 15 090 or 45.80 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:
- Thokozani Khuphe of MDC with 12 901 votes,
- Sithembiso Nyoni of Zanu PF with 2 196 votes,
- Matson Hlalo, Independent, with 1 773 votes,
- Mutandazo Ndlovu of ZAPU with 113 votes,
- Thokozile Mbewe of LPZ with 43 votes,
- Rachel Munetsi of UP with 34 votes.
Key Landmarks
Makokoba is home to Stanley Hall and Stanley Square. During the colonial era, those running the municipality decided to build the biggest bar in the country, Big Bhawa. Makokoba is also home to the biggest traditional market in Bulawayo, Emkambo.
References
