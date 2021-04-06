Makomborero Haruziviishe is a political activist, political prisoner in Zimbabwe. He is a member of the MDC political party led by Nelson Chamisa. On 6 April 2021, he was sentenced to 36 months in prison by a Harare magistrate for "incitement to commit public violence" and "resisting a peace officer".

Background

Haruziviishe was involved in student politics while in College, where he was ZINASU Secretary-General.[1]

Arrest in February 2021

Makomborero was arrested on 17 February and charged with kidnapping, participating in a gathering with intent to commit public violence, and breaching peace or bigotry.

Haruzivishe said he was arrested by armed men who initially intended to take him to some place before he raised alarm prompting the gang to drop him off at Harare Central police. Human Right lawyer, Obey Shava who was representing Makomborero, said in court, “They took the accused person to their unmarked vehicles and drove towards Chitungwiza. The accused saved himself by screaming that he was being kidnapped after he saw people. Only then did the arresting suspects make a u-turn and dropped him at Harare Central Police Station". Shava also told magistrate Isheanesu Matova that the people who arrested the activist refused to identify themselves.[2]





The state alleged that Makomborero, together with others, forced their way into Motor Spares and detained employees whom they accused of causing the arrest of their colleague Takudzwa Ngadziore in 2020.

A number of MDC Alliance members including Cecilia Chimbiri and Joana Mamombe were arrested after they had picketed in Harare demanding the release of the former Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary-general, Ngadziore.

Social Media Presence