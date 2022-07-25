Difference between revisions of "Makonde"

In the ''' 1990 ''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makonde Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Makonde is a district in the Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe and covers an area of about 8 680 square kilometers. It is bound by Guruve District ( Mashonaland Central) in the North and North East, Zvimba District in the East, Chegutu District in the South, Kadoma District in the South West, Gokwe North District ( Midlands Province) also in the South West and Hurungwe District in the West. The area is divided into 19 wards which constitute 2 parliamentary constituencies namely Makonde and Mhangura and the whole district is under the jurisdiction of Chief Nemakonde.





Background

Makonde District is a farming district. Crops grown include cotton, maize, and tobacco. Cattle is widely raised in the district for dairy products and beef, on a commercial basis. The main mineral which is mined is copper.

Chinhoyi the main town is a college town, hosting two major universities, namely: Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). There are three major high schools; Chinhoyi High School, Nemakonde High School and Lomagundi College. In addition the district is home to numerous primary schools.

Government

National

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes.

Kimpton Masango of PF-ZAPU - 1 222 votes.

Isaac Gwanzura Shumba of UANC - 640 votes.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde West returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde Central returned to Parliament:

Nathan Shamuyarira of Zanu PF with 23 430 votes,

Sungano Janhi Moyo of ZUM with 3 171 votes,

William Marumahoko of UANC with 674 votes.

Turnout - 28 678 voters or 76.29 %

Makonde East returned:

Mudhomeni Chivende of Zanu PF with 27 865 votes,

Noah Bangure of ZUM with 4 451 votes,

Turnout - 35 104 voters or 74.99 %

Makonde North returned:

Swithun Mombeshora of Zanu PF with 13 883 votes,

Cleopas Watama of ZUM with 2 125 votes.

Turnout - 16 953 or 42.80 %

Makonde West returned:

Sean Hundermark of Zanu PF with 16 507 votes,

Robert Ruzivo of ZUM with 1 513 votes.

Turnout - 19 204 voters or 45.47 %

Local

The Makonde local government is Makonde Rural District Council - Makonde RDC.

Makonde district is governed by a council. The Council is mandated by the Rural District Councils Act Chapter 29:13 to administer the area under its jurisdiction, this being Makonde District minus Chinhoyi Municipal Area and the area under National Parks and Wildlife Management. Makonde Rural District Council was formed in 1993 through the amalgamation of Umboe Rural Council, which was largely in Large Scale Commercial Farming area, Chitomborwizi Rural Council, which was in the Small Scale Commercial Farming Area and part of Chirordziva District Council which was in the communal area.[1]