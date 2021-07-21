Difference between revisions of "Makoni"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Makoni District''' is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders. ==Locat...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:02, 21 July 2021
Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.
Location
The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands is in the district.
Overwiew
Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.
Population
In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.
In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.
In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.