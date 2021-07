Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

The district is located in [[Manicaland Province]], in eastern Zimbabwe. [[Headlands]] is in the district.

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands is in the district.

Overwiew

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.

In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.

In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.