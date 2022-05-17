Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].

The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].

In '''2011''', the population of the district was estimated at 283 017. <br/>

In '''2004''', the district population was estimated at 272 578. <br/>

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.

See Nyazura Adventist High School.

See Rukweza Secondary School.

See Ruwombwe Secondary School.

See St Benedict's Secondary School.

See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.



Overwiew

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.

In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.

In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliamnet:

Makoni East:

Makoni West:





