Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

* [[Langton Farisayi Charidza]] [[UANC]] - 584 votes.
* [[Muzadzi Tinarwo Tamwaramwa]] PF-ZAPU - 196 votes.
* [[Davidson Jahwi]] [[]] - 132 votes.
The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].
[[Category:Places]]
Revision as of 07:17, 17 May 2022
Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.
Location
The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.
See Mount Carmelsec School.
See Nyazura Adventist High School.
See Rukweza Secondary School.
See Ruwombwe Secondary School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.
See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.
Overwiew
Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.
Population
In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.
In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.
In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.
The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliamnet:
Makoni East:
- Naomi Pasiharigutwi Nhiwatiwa Zanu PF - 51 772 votes.
- Peter Gumindega Maenzanise UANC - 1 084 votes.
- Benjamin Zindoga PF-ZAPU - 493 votes.
- Amon Zwingowaniseyi Zanu 187 votes.
Makoni West:
- Moven Enock Mahachi Zanu PF - 20 203 votes.
- Langton Farisayi Charidza UANC - 584 votes.
- Muzadzi Tinarwo Tamwaramwa PF-ZAPU - 196 votes.
- Davidson Jahwi ZANU - 132 votes.
The Local Government of Makoni is Makoni RDC.