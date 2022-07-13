Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' Makoni Central ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

Overwiew

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.

In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.

In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliamnet:

Makoni East:

Makoni West:

Didymus Mutasa of Zanu PF with 10 805 votes,

Godfrey Mandimutsira of ZUM with 3 644 votes.

Makoni East retunred:

Dexter Chavunduka of Zanu PF with 18 755 votes,

Winnie Mwashita of ZUM with 5 988 votes,

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South retunred:

Gibson Munyero of Zanu PF with 9 626 votes,

Lazarus Mtungwazi of ZUM with 2 525 votes.

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

Moven Mahachi of Zanu PF.

