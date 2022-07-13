Pindula

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.
See Nyazura Adventist High School.
See Rukweza Secondary School.
See Ruwombwe Secondary School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.
See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.

Overwiew

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.
In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.
In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:
Makoni East:

Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Makoni East returned:

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South returned:

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

The Local Government of Makoni is Makoni RDC.

