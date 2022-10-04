Pindula

'''Makoni District''' is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is [[Tobacco]].
 
==Population==
==Population/Government==
 
In '''2002''', the national census estimated the population of '''Makoni District''' at 151 596. <br/>
 
In '''2004''', the district population was estimated at 272 578. <br/>
 
Line 48: Line 48:
 
'''Makoni West''' returned:
 
* [[Moven Mahachi]] of Zanu PF.  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Didymus Mutasa|Didymus Noel Edwin Mutasa]] of Zanu PF with 14 835 votes,
* [[Valentine Tinodyanavo Ziswa]] of MDC with 3 357 votes,
* [[Elton Mangoma|Elton Steers Mangoma]] of Ind ZIP with 1 330 votes.
'''Makoni West''' returned:
* [[Moven Mahachi|Moven Enock Mahachi]] of Zanu PF with 11 138 votes,
* [[Elisha Remus Makuwaza]] of MDC with 7 356 votes,
* [[Abel Muzorewa|Abel Tendekai Muzorewa]] of UP with 923 votes,
* [[Egypt Dzinemunenzva]] of ANP with 862 votes.
'''Makoni East''' returned:
* [[Tongesayi Shadreck Chipanga]] of Zanu PF with 7 509 votes,
* [[Nicholas Mudzengere]] of MDC with 7 391 votes,
* [[Phineas Nyagura]] of UP with 212 votes.
The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].
 
The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].
Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.
See Nyazura Adventist High School.
See Rukweza Secondary School.
See Ruwombwe Secondary School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.
See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.

Overwiew

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population/Government

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.
In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.
In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:
Makoni East:

Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Makoni East returned:

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South returned:

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Makoni West returned:

Makoni East returned:


The Local Government of Makoni is Makoni RDC.

