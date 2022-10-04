Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].

* [[Abel Muzorewa|Abel Tendekai Muzorewa]] of UP with 923 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In '''2004''', the district population was estimated at 272 578. <br/>

In '''2002''', the national census estimated the population of '''Makoni District''' at 151 596. <br/>

'''Makoni District''' is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is [[Tobacco]].

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.

See Nyazura Adventist High School.

See Rukweza Secondary School.

See Ruwombwe Secondary School.

See St Benedict's Secondary School.

See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.



Overwiew

Population/Government

In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

Makoni East:

Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Didymus Mutasa of Zanu PF with 10 805 votes,

Godfrey Mandimutsira of ZUM with 3 644 votes.

Makoni East returned:

Dexter Chavunduka of Zanu PF with 18 755 votes,

Winnie Mwashita of ZUM with 5 988 votes,

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South returned:

Gibson Munyero of Zanu PF with 9 626 votes,

Lazarus Mtungwazi of ZUM with 2 525 votes.

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

Moven Mahachi of Zanu PF.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Didymus Noel Edwin Mutasa of Zanu PF with 14 835 votes,

Valentine Tinodyanavo Ziswa of MDC with 3 357 votes,

Elton Steers Mangoma of Ind ZIP with 1 330 votes.

Makoni West returned:

Makoni East returned:

Tongesayi Shadreck Chipanga of Zanu PF with 7 509 votes,

Nicholas Mudzengere of MDC with 7 391 votes,

Phineas Nyagura of UP with 212 votes.



