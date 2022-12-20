Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].

* 1 other with 56 votes or 0.44 percent.

* [[Didymus Masenda]] of MDC–N with 639 votes or 4.97 percent,

* [[Webber Chinyadza]] of MDC–T with 4 187 votes or 32.55 percent,

* [[Kudzanai Chipanga]] of Zanu PF with 7 983 votes or 62.05 percent,

'''Makoni District''' is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is [[Tobacco]].

Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.

See Nyazura Adventist High School.

See Rukweza Secondary School.

See Ruwombwe Secondary School.

See St Benedict's Secondary School.

See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.



Overview

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population/Government

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.

In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.

In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.



The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

Makoni East:

Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Didymus Mutasa of Zanu PF with 10 805 votes,

Godfrey Mandimutsira of ZUM with 3 644 votes.

Makoni East returned:

Dexter Chavunduka of Zanu PF with 18 755 votes,

Winnie Mwashita of ZUM with 5 988 votes,

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South returned:

Gibson Munyero of Zanu PF with 9 626 votes,

Lazarus Mtungwazi of ZUM with 2 525 votes.

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

Moven Mahachi of Zanu PF.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Didymus Noel Edwin Mutasa of Zanu PF with 14 835 votes,

Valentine Tinodyanavo Ziswa of MDC with 3 357 votes,

Elton Steers Mangoma of Ind ZIP with 1 330 votes.

Makoni West returned:

Makoni East returned:

Tongesayi Shadreck Chipanga of Zanu PF with 7 509 votes,

Nicholas Mudzengere of MDC with 7 391 votes,

Phineas Nyagura of UP with 212 votes.

Following the death of Moven Mahachi, a by election was held 8–9 September 2001. The result, Makoni returned to Parliament:

Gibson Munyoro of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,

Remus Makuwaza of MDC with 5 841 votes,

Egypt Dzimunhenzva of African National Party with 665 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Patrick Chinamasa of Zanu PF with 7 654 votes or 50.14 percent,

Simba Makoni of MKD with 3 411 votes or 22.34 percent,

Patrick Sagandira of MDC–T with 3 646 votes or 23.88 percent,

Clever Mukuwapasi of MDC–N with 555 votes or 3.64 percent,

Total 15 266 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Francis Muchenje of Zanu PF with 9 412 votes or 64.25 percent,

Elton Mangoma of MDC–T with 5 236 votes or 35.75 percent,

Total 14 648 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni South returned to Parliament:

Mandi Chimene of Zanu PF with 10 268 votes or 61.59 percent,

Pishai Muchauraya of MDC–T with 5 092 votes or 30.54 percent,

Davis Mundirwira of MDC–N with 631 votes or 3.79 percent,

2 others with 680 votes or 4.08 percent.

Total 16 671 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni West returned to Parliament:

Kudzanai Chipanga of Zanu PF with 7 983 votes or 62.05 percent,

Webber Chinyadza of MDC–T with 4 187 votes or 32.55 percent,

Didymus Masenda of MDC–N with 639 votes or 4.97 percent,

1 other with 56 votes or 0.44 percent.

Total 12 865 votes



