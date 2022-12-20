Difference between revisions of "Makoni"

Pindula

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Patrick Chinamasa]] of Zanu PF with 7 654 votes or 50.14 percent,
* [[Simba Makoni]] of MKD with 3 411 votes or 22.34 percent,
* [[Patrick Sagandira]] of MDC–T with 3 646 votes or 23.88 percent,
* [[Clever Mukuwapasi]] of MDC–N with 555 votes or 3.64 percent,
'''Total''' '''15 266 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Francis Muchenje]] of Zanu PF with 9 412 votes or 64.25 percent,
* [[Elton Mangoma]] of MDC–T with 5 236 votes or 35.75 percent,
'''Total''' '''14 648 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Mandi Chimene]] of Zanu PF with 10 268 votes or 61.59 percent,
* [[Pishai Muchauraya]] of MDC–T with 5 092 votes or 30.54 percent,
* [[Davis Mundirwira]] of MDC–N with 631 votes or 3.79 percent,
* 2 others with 680 votes or 4.08 percent.
'''Total''' '''16 671 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Kudzanai Chipanga]] of Zanu PF with 7 983 votes or 62.05 percent,
* [[Webber Chinyadza]] of MDC–T with 4 187 votes or 32.55 percent,
* [[Didymus Masenda]] of MDC–N with 639 votes or 4.97 percent,
* 1 other with 56 votes or 0.44 percent.
'''Total''' '''12 865 votes'''
  
  
 
The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].
 
The Local Government of '''Makoni''' is [[Makoni RDC]].
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
Makoni District is the western district in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe. The name also refers to a parliamentary constituency with coterminous borders.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in eastern Zimbabwe. Headlands and Nyazura are in the district.

See Mount Carmelsec School.
See Nyazura Adventist High School.
See Rukweza Secondary School.
See Ruwombwe Secondary School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.
See St KiIlian’s Secondary School.

Overview

Makoni District is primarily a farming district. The chief cash crop is Tobacco.

Population/Government

In 2002, the national census estimated the population of Makoni District at 151 596.
In 2004, the district population was estimated at 272 578.
In 2011, the population of the district was estimated at 283 017.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:
Makoni East:

Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Makoni East returned:

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

Makoni South returned:

Turnout - 13 499 voters or 31.80 %

Makoni West returned:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Makoni West returned:

Makoni East returned:

Following the death of Moven Mahachi, a by election was held 8–9 September 2001. The result, Makoni returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Total 15 266 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Total 14 648 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni South returned to Parliament:

Total 16 671 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni West returned to Parliament:

Total 12 865 votes


The Local Government of Makoni is Makoni RDC.

