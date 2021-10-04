Difference between revisions of "Makumbe High School"
Revision as of 06:41, 4 October 2021
Makumbe High School Buhera Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Opened in 1914 under the leadership of a South African Dutch Missionary Rev Pieter Budenhorst. makumbe high school is mission sxhool that was founded by the dutch missionaries under the dutch reformed church mission. this school
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Makumbe High School at 56th, with a 70.8% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
