Revision as of 06:41, 4 October 2021

Makumbe High School Buhera Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Opened in 1914 under the leadership of a South African Dutch Missionary Rev Pieter Budenhorst.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Makumbe High School at 56th, with a 70.8% pass rate.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

