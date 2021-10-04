makumbe high school is mission sxhool that was founded by the dutch missionaries under the dutch reformed church mission . this school

'''Makumbe High School''' was set up in ''' 1914 ''' under a South African Dutch Missionary , Rev Pieter Budenhorst. '''Makumbe High School''' is a [[Dutch Reformed Church]] mission school .

'''Makumbe High School''' is in [[ Buhera ]], [[ Manicaland Province]] . It is a [[Dutch Reformed Church]] mission school, founded in '''1914'''.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Zenda Village, Chief Makumbe, Ward 5, Buhera.

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Makumbe High School was set up in 1914 under a South African Dutch Missionary, Rev Pieter Budenhorst. Makumbe High School is a Dutch Reformed Church mission school.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Makumbe High School at 56th, with a 70.8% pass rate.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

