'''Makumbe High School''' is in [[Buhera]], [[Manicaland Province]]. It is a [[Dutch Reformed Church]] mission school, founded in '''1914'''.
See also [[Makumbi High School]]. <br/>
|image=
Latest revision as of 07:06, 4 October 2021
Makumbe High School is in Buhera, Manicaland Province. It is a Dutch Reformed Church mission school, founded in 1914.
See also Makumbi High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Zenda Village, Chief Makumbe, Ward 5, Buhera.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Makumbe High School was set up in 1914 under a South African Dutch Missionary, Rev Pieter Budenhorst. Makumbe High School is a Dutch Reformed Church mission school.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Makumbe High School at 56th, with a 70.8% pass rate.
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.