Makumbi High School (Makumbi Visitation High School) is a Catholic Church high school in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.

Makumbi High School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 66km Peg, Domboshava Rd, Chief Chinamhora, Goromonzi.

Telephone: 883914

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Visitation-Makumbi-High-178476352202804/



History

Visitation-Makumbi High School is a private Catholic Church secondary day and boarding school located near Goromonzi, east of Harare. The school is part of Makumbi Mission, and was founded in the early 1960s by the Dominican Order of Sisters as a secondary school for girls.

In 1973 a technical school was introduced to teach boys building and carpentry skills. In 1980 these two schools merged to form Makumbi Secondary School for boys and girls. Then in 1988, GCE Advanced Level was introduced to form the current Visitation-Makumbi High School and is a Jesuit-run high school.

In 2020, it enrolled approximately 850 students, including 600 boarders.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

On the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools list, Makumbi High School ranked 85th with a pass rate of 58.76%

Events

Associations

Other information