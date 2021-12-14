Difference between revisions of "Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve"





Malilangwe is a wholly Zimbabwean, non-profit organization with focused on harmonizing biodiversity conservation, community development and commercial tourism.

Malilangwe Location

Origins

Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve, previously known as as Lone Star Ranch, was founded by Ray Sparrow in 1949. It was initially established as a cattle ranch, but a harsh climate and successive droughts soon made it clear that the land would be best suited for wildlife. The transition to wildlife based land-use commenced in 1985, and over time, cattle were removed and wildlife populations began to recover. The Malilangwe Trust purchased the ranch in 1994, and as part of its mandate began the process of restoring the area to its former glory.

Primary Objectives

Restore and maintain wildlife populations, ecosystems and ecosystem processes on the estate to the variety and numbers that would have existed prior to post-colonial interventions Structure and conduct activities, both on and off the estate, in such a way that conflict with neighbours is minimal and the Trust is considered a real asset to the Lowveld community Make a material and lasting contribution to the development of the Zimbabwean Lowveld economy, particularly that of the communities located across the eastern and south-western boundaries of the estate Make a significant and lasting contribution to the awareness among Zimbabwe’s young people about the importance and value of the country’s wildlife and cultural resources Demonstrate, to all interested parties, that multiple-use wildlife management activities of the Trust are the preferred land use for the estate

Successes

Thanks to the support of committed donors, the Trust has achieved considerable success in two key areas, Community Development & Biodiversity Conservation:

Community Outreach & Development

Supplementary feeding program, supporting 19,500 children under the age of 12 each day. Scholarships/bursary scheme supporting over 2,940 primary, secondary & tertiary students since 1997. Conservation schools program engaging over 950 grade 6 students from local schools since 2011. Developed 6 irrigation centers supporting over 900 local community members. Infrastructural development of local schools & clinics – 9 schools & 4 clinics. Improved healthcare through training, education, medical supplies & logistical support. Employment for over 200 local community members.

Biodiversity Conservation

Effective protection of 130,000 acres of diverse wilderness land. Habitat & protection for a population of over 200 critically endangered rhino. Hosts viable populations of a further 14 endangered, vulnerable & near-threatened wildlife species. Global winner of the ‘Tourism for Tomorrow Award’ in the conservation category at the 6th Annual World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) awards in 2011.