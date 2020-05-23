He's a member of the St John Apostolic Church and wears his church garb in some of his videos.

'''Mambo Dhuterere''' (real name Darlington Mutseta) is a Zimbabwean Gospel Artist and Song writer. He is most known for is popular song, ''Dare Guru'' released in 2019. Mambo Dhuterere is based in Botswana where he is a businessman .

He's a member of the St John Apostolic Church and wears his church garb in some of his videos.

Mambo Dhuterere has worked on collaborations with other popular musicians such as Zimdancehall artist, Seh Calaz.

Music

In the song Dare Guru, Mambo Dhuterere criticises some religious leaders for being crooks. He targets those that sell things like wrist bands, water and stones, to congregants with promises that these items provide some spiritual benefits.

Mambo Dhuterere said in an interview in October 2019:

“I’m an apostle but my music is not yechipositori. The message in it targets both Pentecostal and Apostolic churches since we have crooks both sides. Mapositori are selling stones (miteuro) and clay bowls (mbiya), while these Pentecostals are selling stickers and ndandi (wrist bands). That is nothing short of thievery, stealing with the aid of the Bible. The stickers are mere adverts that need not be paid for. I have nothing against their production, but it becomes an issue when one sells them. It is important the prophets tell their congregants that they are in a fundraising drive, not to lie to them. Hakuna chinhu chine simba raMwari chinotengeswa. Period!”[1]





Discography

Albums

Dare Guru (2019)

Ahuwerere Dare Guru Hey Hey Hey Feat Mathias Mhere Mweya Ndisesekedze Ndotenda Ishe Wangu Feat Trymore Bande Mweya





Tsamba (2018) Hallelujah Hossana Chiuya Ishe

(2018)





Dhuterere (2015) Noah Tsemura Makomo Dhuterere



Videos

Dare Guru Official Video





Chiuya Ishe Official Video





Mweya Ndisesekedze





Seh Calaz and Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura





Hey Hey Hey



Pictures

Personal Life

Mambo Dhuterere runs a domestic and industrial detergents business in Botswana.[1]



