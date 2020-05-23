Difference between revisions of "Mambo Dhuterere"

'''Mambo Dhuterere''' (real name Darlington Mutseta) is a Zimbabwean Gospel Artist and Song writer. He is most known for is popular song, ''Dare Guru'' released in 2019. Mambo Dhuterere is based in Botswana.  
+
'''Mambo Dhuterere''' (real name Darlington Mutseta) is a Zimbabwean Gospel Artist and Song writer. He is most known for is popular song, ''Dare Guru'' released in 2019. Mambo Dhuterere is based in Botswana where he is a businessman.
  
 
He's a member of the St John Apostolic Church and wears his church garb in some of his videos.
 
He's a member of the St John Apostolic Church and wears his church garb in some of his videos.

Mambo Dhuterere (real name Darlington Mutseta) is a Zimbabwean Gospel Artist and Song writer. He is most known for is popular song, Dare Guru released in 2019. Mambo Dhuterere is based in Botswana where he is a businessman.

He's a member of the St John Apostolic Church and wears his church garb in some of his videos.

Mambo Dhuterere has worked on collaborations with other popular musicians such as Zimdancehall artist, Seh Calaz.

Music

In the song Dare Guru, Mambo Dhuterere criticises some religious leaders for being crooks. He targets those that sell things like wrist bands, water and stones, to congregants with promises that these items provide some spiritual benefits.

Mambo Dhuterere said in an interview in October 2019:

“I’m an apostle but my music is not yechipositori. The message in it targets both Pentecostal and Apostolic churches since we have crooks both sides. Mapositori are selling stones (miteuro) and clay bowls (mbiya), while these Pentecostals are selling stickers and ndandi (wrist bands). That is nothing short of thievery, stealing with the aid of the Bible.

The stickers are mere adverts that need not be paid for. I have nothing against their production, but it becomes an issue when one sells them. It is important the prophets tell their congregants that they are in a fundraising drive, not to lie to them. Hakuna chinhu chine simba raMwari chinotengeswa. Period!”[1]


Discography

Albums

  • Dare Guru (2019)
  1. Ahuwerere
  2. Dare Guru
  3. Hey Hey Hey Feat Mathias Mhere
  4. Mweya Ndisesekedze
  5. Ndotenda Ishe Wangu Feat Trymore Bande
  6. Mweya


  • Tsamba (2018)
    • Hallelujah Hossana
    • Chiuya Ishe


  • Dhuterere (2015)
    • Noah Tsemura Makomo
    • Dhuterere

Videos

Dare Guru Official Video


Chiuya Ishe Official Video


Mweya Ndisesekedze


Seh Calaz and Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura


Hey Hey Hey

Pictures

Mambo Dhuterere with Jah Prayzah
Mambo Dhuterere with Nicholas Zakaria
Mambo Dhuterere with Mathias Mhere
Mambo Dhuterere
Mambo Dhuterere Selfie
Mambo Dhuterere in Church Garb
Mambo Dhuterere in Video Gear
Mambo Dhuterere at church
Mambo Dhuterere
Mambo Dhuterere

Personal Life

Mambo Dhuterere runs a domestic and industrial detergents business in Botswana.[1]


References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Prince Mushawevato, Behold, Dhuterere’s upswing, Sunday Mail, Published: 15 Oct 2019, Accessed: 28 Oct 2019
