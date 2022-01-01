'''Mamontha Motaung''' was born on 26 January.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter.com/lesedifm/status/1353930795589758977 #61YearsYaMonyaka], ''Twitter'', Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022</ref>

Mamontha Motaung is the former Lesedi FM station manager.

Background

Age

Husband

Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.

Career

Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[2]





