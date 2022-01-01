Difference between revisions of "Mamontha Motaung"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mamontha Motaung''' is the former Lesedi FM station manager. ==Background== ===Age=== '''Mamontha Motaung''' was born on 26 January.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter....")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Age)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
===Age===
===Age===
|−
'''Mamontha Motaung''' was born on 26 January.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter.com/lesedifm/status/1353930795589758977
|+
'''Mamontha Motaung''' was born on 26 January.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter.com/lesedifm/status/1353930795589758977 #61YearsYaMonyaka], ''Twitter'', Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022</ref>
|−
#61YearsYaMonyaka], ''Twitter'', Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022</ref>
===Husband===
===Husband===
Latest revision as of 11:53, 1 January 2022
Mamontha Motaung is the former Lesedi FM station manager.
Background
Age
Mamontha Motaung was born on 26 January.[1]
Husband
Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.
Career
Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[2]
References
- ↑ #61YearsYaMonyaka, Twitter, Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022
- ↑ . Ngwako Malatji, Jobs bloodbath as SABC sacks radio station managers, Sunday World, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022