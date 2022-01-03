Pindula

Mamontha Motaung born Mamontha Modise is the former Lesedi FM station manager.

Background

Age

Mamontha Motaung was born on 26 January.[1]

Husband

Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.

Career

She presented the programme Mmmokeng wa Mafumahadi on Lesedi FM.[2]

Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[3]

References

  1. #61YearsYaMonyaka, Twitter, Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022
  2. Keneilwe Sarah Miffie, Generation Equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future, IOL, Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021
  3. . Ngwako Malatji, Jobs bloodbath as SABC sacks radio station managers, Sunday World, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022


