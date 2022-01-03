'''Mamontha Motaung ''' born '''Mamontha Modise ''' is the former Lesedi FM station manager.

She presented the programme ''Mmmokeng wa Mafumahadi'' on Lesedi FM.<ref name="IOL">Keneilwe Sarah Miffie, [https://www.iol.co.za/sundayindependent/analysis/generation-equality-realising-womens-rights-for-an-equal-future-8f117194-a562-43bc-a1b7-5407e3a2ee8e Generation Equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future], ''IOL'', Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021</ref>

Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.<ref name="SW">.