Latest revision as of 08:42, 3 January 2022
Mamontha Motaung born Mamontha Modise is the former Lesedi FM station manager.
Background
Age
Mamontha Motaung was born on 26 January.[1]
Husband
Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.
Career
She presented the programme Mmmokeng wa Mafumahadi on Lesedi FM.[2]
Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[3]
References
- ↑ #61YearsYaMonyaka, Twitter, Published: January 26, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022
- ↑ Keneilwe Sarah Miffie, Generation Equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future, IOL, Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021
- ↑ . Ngwako Malatji, Jobs bloodbath as SABC sacks radio station managers, Sunday World, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022