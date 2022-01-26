Difference between revisions of "Mamontha Motaung"
Latest revision as of 09:28, 26 January 2022
Mamontha Motaung born Mamontha Modise is the former Lesedi FM station manager. She is Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM Business Manager.
Background
Age
Mamontha Motaung was born on 26 January.[1]
Husband
Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.
Career
She presented the programme Mmmokeng wa Mafumahadi on Lesedi FM.[2]
Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[3]
