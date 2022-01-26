|description= Mamontha Motaung born Mamontha Modise is the former Lesedi FM station manager. She is Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM Business Manager.

Mamontha Motaung born Mamontha Modise is the former Lesedi FM station manager. She is Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM Business Manager.

Background

Age

Mamontha Motaung was born on 26 January.[1]

Husband

Mamontha Motaung's husband is Thuso Motaung.

Career

She presented the programme Mmmokeng wa Mafumahadi on Lesedi FM.[2]

Mamontha Motaung lost her job in March 2021 as SABC cut 300 permanent jobs as part of its restructuring plans to cut its salary bill.[3]

References



