Mana Canoe Trail

The Mana Canoe Trail is one of Africa's ultimate adventure experiences. Travellers are brought as close as possible to incredible wildlife whilst traversing the mighty Zambezi River.[1]

Background

The 65km trail meanders downstream through the beautiful Mana Pools National Park, filled with the excitement of hippo and elephant encounters and camping on the banks of the Zambezi. Led by an experienced guide this trail is for reasonably fit guests, who will be aided in the set-up of camp by accompanying staff. The Trail departs every Monday and Thursday between May and November and takes 3 days to complete.

Trail Expedition

On their first day guests arrive at Ruckomechi and begin their paddle downstream towards a pre-set mobile camp. While the camps along the trail differ slightly, the accommodation throughout is tented. Tents are quite basic with two beds per tent and a bucket shower. There is an emergency chamber pot included with each tent. A communal short drop toilet and a camp fire are usual features of the camps.

The second and third days of the expedition consist of early rises and intermittent stops to enjoy game walks and tasty lunches. The daily routine differs depending on the wildlife movement. Guests will start their paddle downstream just before sunrise, this is a beautiful time to be on the Zambezi; the waters are calm and peaceful and guests will find unparalleled tranquillity. The daily distances covered from one camp to the next are around 20 to 25km. After the trail has been completed guests will be transferred for a stay at Ruckomechi Camp or to Chikwenya airstrip for the flight out.

Getting there

Reached by light aircraft from Harare or Victoria Falls or on a road/boat transfer from Lusaka or Victoria Falls.

Activities

Canoeing on the Zambezi River, game walks and exploring the Mana Pools National Park.

Picture Gallery







