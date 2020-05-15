Difference between revisions of "Mana Menelisi Thebe"

In July 2018, Mana Menelisi Thebe was elected to Ward 12 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 927 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bubi RDC with 927 votes, beating Doubt Moyo of MDC-Alliance with 142 votes, Mdudzi Mbambo of ZIPP with 35 votes, Sibangani Keswa of MDC-t with 34 votes and Gilbert Sibanda of ZAPU with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]