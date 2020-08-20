Difference between revisions of "Mana Pools National Park"
The pools are surrounded by abundant wildlife along the [[Zambezi River]]. There are no physical boundaries around the area
The pools are surrounded by abundant wildlife along the [[Zambezi River]]. There are no physical boundaries around the area allows the animals to move freely between Zimbabwe and Zambia. There are various wild animals which traverse the environment and their movement patterns are usually influenced by rain seasons and patterns. The name Mana Pools is derived from the word which means four, four in reference to the four pools at the national park.
|Mana Pools National Park
|Location
|Kariba
Mana Pools National Park is a tourist resort/attraction located in Kariba in Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
Short Description
The pools are surrounded by abundant wildlife along the Zambezi River. There are no physical boundaries around the area which allows the animals to move freely between Zimbabwe and Zambia. There are various wild animals which traverse the environment and their movement patterns are usually influenced by rain seasons and patterns. The name Mana Pools is derived from the Shona word which means four, four in reference to the four pools at the national park.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and religions. Some the activities found here include canoeing, fishing and boat riding. There are also some intriguing activities such as lion tracking which are offered at the pools but only to a limited number of people. There is also what they refer to as walking safaris in which visitors are given a guide and embark oj walks on safaris which is said to be a very challenging experience.
Accomodation Sites
Ruckomechi Camp
This accommodation site offers chalets which have en-suit facilities.[1] The camp is saiid to offer a great view of the parks on either side of the Zambezi
Vundu Camp
This camping site is situated close to the riverbank and has a total of seven tents with each consisting double beds, en-suite plus shower and flushing toilet. It also has several seating places and a bar[1]
Kanga Bush Camp
The accomodation site is popular for its wildlife spotting opportunities. The place has six canvas tents.
Trivia
In 1984, Mana Pools were the first national park in Zimbabwe to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site
