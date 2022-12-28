Difference between revisions of "Manama Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
See [[Elson Moyo]]. [[2007 Coup attempt]]. <br/>
See [[Elson Moyo]]. [[2007 Coup attempt]]. <br/>
See [[Chiratidzo Mabuwa]]. <br/>
See [[Chiratidzo Mabuwa]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Mercy Mugove Sibanda]]. Wife of Commander of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] General [[Philip
|+
See [[Mercy Mugove Sibanda]]. Wife of Commander of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] General [[Philip ]] <br/>
See [[Kembo Mohadi]]. <br/>
See [[Kembo Mohadi]]. <br/>
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
Revision as of 11:33, 28 December 2022
Manama Secondary School (or High School) in Matabeleland South is an Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe school.
Associaitons
See Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi.
See Albert Nguluvhe.
See Sibusiso Moyo. 2017 Coup,
See Elson Moyo. 2007 Coup attempt.
See Chiratidzo Mabuwa.
See Mercy Mugove Sibanda. Wife of Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Sibanda
See Kembo Mohadi.