Difference between revisions of "Manama Secondary School"

Manama Secondary School (or High School) in Matabeleland South is an Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe school.
Associaitons
See Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi. Retired Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. Involved in Cosleg Private Limited, alleged plunder of DRC.
See Albert Nguluvhe. One time Deputy Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation.
See Sibusiso Moyo. November 2017 Military Coup,
See Elson Moyo. Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot.
See Chiratidzo Mabuwa. Member of Parliament (2013) for Mberengwa South.
See Mercy Mugove Sibanda. Wife of Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Sibanda
See Kembo Mohadi.