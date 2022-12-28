Difference between revisions of "Manama Secondary School"

See [[Simpson Sikhulile Nyathi]] . Retired Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. Involved in [[Cosleg]] Private Limited, alleged plunder of DRC .<br/>

See [[Albert Nguluvhe ]]. One time Deputy Director-General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation ]]. <br/>

See [[Chiratidzo Mabuwa]] . Member of [[Parliament]] ('''2013''') for [[Mberengwa]] South . <br/>

See [[Mercy Mugove Sibanda]]. Wife of Commander of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] General [[Philip Sibanda]] <br/>