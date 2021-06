Difference between revisions of "Mandava High School"

Schools Mandava High School ; one of the High schools in the Mining town of Zvishavane is renowned for producing hgh quality students in the district

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MandavaHighSchool/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information