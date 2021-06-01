Difference between revisions of "Mandava High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mandava High School'''
|+
'''Mandava High School''' one of the High in the Mining town of [[Zvishavane]]is renowned for producing high quality students in the district
[[File:Mandava.jpg|thumb|Mandava High School]]
[[File:Mandava.jpg|thumb|Mandava High School]]
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:'''<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 08:42, 1 June 2021
Mandava High School is one of the High Schools in the Mining town of Zvishavane, Midlands Province. It is renowned for producing high quality students in the district.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Zvishavane.
Telephone:055513677, 055512133, 055513677, 055512133.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MandavaHighSchool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.