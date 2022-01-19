Mandava Stadium is a Zimbabwean stadium owned by Zvishavane Town Council. The stadium is home to FC Platinum. Mandava is the largest sports venue by capacity in Zvishavane.

Background

In May 2018, Mimosa handed over Mandava Stadium to Zvishavane Town Council following refurbishments worth nearly $1 million. Mimosa carried out the renovations as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.[1] The renovations included laying of a new turf and also the refurbishment of the drainage system.[2]

Capacity

Mandava Stadium accommodates more than 10 000 spectators.[3]

Ban

In February 2020, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a blanket ban on the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro Stadium and Mandava from hosting international matches.[4]

In July 2020, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport, Youth, Arts and Recreation said renovations at Mandava Stadium were 80% complete and the stadium was set to be approved to host CAF matches in 2021. The committee said only left with floodlights, expanding dressing rooms and a media centre were needed to complete the renovations with a total of US$170 000 needed to complete the project.[5]