Mandava Stadium is a Zimbabwean stadium owned by Zvishavane Town Council. The stadium is home to FC Platinum. Mandava is the largest sports venue by capacity in Zvishavane.

Background

In May 2018, Mimosa handed over Mandava Stadium to Zvishavane Town Council following refurbishments worth nearly $1 million. Mimosa carried out the renovations as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.[1] The renovations included laying of a new turf and also the refurbishment of the drainage system.[2]

In 2012, FC Platinum entered into an agreement with the Zvishavane Town Council to lease Mandava Stadium and replaced the old grass with a new surface and then erected more structures in the stadium.

FC Platinum became the first local club to erect bucket seats in the VIP and VVIP areas of their home ground. As of February 2012, the changing rooms at Mandava for the home and away teams have 25 seats, tiled walls and floors, three toilets, two showers with hot and cold water and there is a lounge suite for the technical staff and a flip chart for the coaches to use in the air-conditioned rooms. There is also a First Aid room, with a bed, which is also air-conditioned.[3]

Capacity

Mandava Stadium accommodates more than 12 000 spectators.[4] The Herald reported in February 2012 that after renovations the stadium would have a sitting capacity of 20 000. It is not clear if this was achieved.[3]

Ban

In February 2020, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a blanket ban on the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro Stadium and Mandava from hosting international matches.[5]

In July 2020, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport, Youth, Arts and Recreation said renovations at Mandava Stadium were 80% complete and the stadium was set to be approved to host CAF matches in 2021. The committee said only left with floodlights, expanding dressing rooms and a media centre were needed to complete the renovations with a total of US$170 000 needed to complete the project.[6]