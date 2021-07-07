Difference between revisions of "Mandedza High School"
'''Mandedza High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
'''Mandedza High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
[[Category:Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:35, 7 July 2021
|Mandedza High School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-70-24812-7
Mandedza High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Seke District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
Location
Address: Huni Village Ward 2, P.O. Box SK24, Seke.
Telephone: +263 77 224 5818, 070-24812-7.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Schools caught off-guard, The Herald, 3 March 2015.
Most schools in Chitungwiza and Mashonaland East were caught off-guard recently when Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora unexpectedly visited. School heads and staff are said to have panicked when the minister and his entourage comprising his deputy Cde Larry Mavhima, provincial education director Mr Christopher Chihota and the district education officer for Seke, Mr Rich Matimbe conducted impromptu inspection of the schools.
https://www.herald.co.zw/schools-caught-off-guard/