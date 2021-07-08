''There also seems to be a [[Mandedza Secondary School]] in [[Chitungwiza]], [[Harare Province]], which is the newspaper reference in Further Reading.''

'''Mandedza High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Seke]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.





Location

Address: Huni Village Ward 2, P.O. Box SK24, Seke.

Telephone: +263 77 224 5818, 070-24812-7.

Further Reading

Schools caught off-guard, The Herald, 3 March 2015.

Most schools in Chitungwiza and Mashonaland East were caught off-guard recently when Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora unexpectedly visited. School heads and staff are said to have panicked when the minister and his entourage comprising his deputy Cde Larry Mavhima, provincial education director Mr Christopher Chihota and the district education officer for Seke, Mr Rich Matimbe conducted impromptu inspection of the schools.

https://www.herald.co.zw/schools-caught-off-guard/



















