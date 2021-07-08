Difference between revisions of "Mandedza High School"
'''Mandedza High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Seke]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
'''Mandedza High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Seke]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Mandedza High School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-70-24812-7
Mandedza High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Seke District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level it also has a boarding facility.
There also seems to be a Mandedza Secondary School in Chitungwiza, Harare Province, which is the newspaper reference in Further Reading.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Huni Village Ward 2, P.O. Box SK24, Seke.
Telephone: +263 77 224 5818, 070-24812-7.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Schools caught off-guard, The Herald, 3 March 2015.
Most schools in Chitungwiza and Mashonaland East were caught off-guard recently when Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora unexpectedly visited. School heads and staff are said to have panicked when the minister and his entourage comprising his deputy Cde Larry Mavhima, provincial education director Mr Christopher Chihota and the district education officer for Seke, Mr Rich Matimbe conducted impromptu inspection of the schools.
https://www.herald.co.zw/schools-caught-off-guard/