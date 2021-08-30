Difference between revisions of "Mandedza Secondary School"
Revision as of 08:03, 30 August 2021
Mandedza Secondary School is in Seke, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Huni Village Ward 2, Seke Road, PO Box SK24, Seke.
Telephone: 070-24812-7, 077 224 5818.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.