Difference between revisions of "Mandedza Secondary School"

'''Mandedza Secondary School''' is in [[Seke]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
[[High ]]
==Location==
('''August 2021''')
'''Address:''' Huni Village Ward 2, Seke Road, PO Box SK24, [[Seke]].
'''Telephone:''' 070-24812-7, 077 224 5818.
'''Cell:'''
'''Email:'''
'''Web:'''
==History==
[[Category:High Schools]]
