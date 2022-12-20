Chimene was expelled from Parliament after being sacked from the '''Zanu-PF''' party .Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Mabel Chinomona announced that by operation of the law, the constituency of Makoni South was now vacant.<ref name="TH"> [ http://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-parly-expels-five-mps/], ''UPDATED: Parly expels 5 Zanu-PF MPs, Published: November 29 2017, Retrieved: 29 November 2017''</ref>

Personal Details

Born: 8 June 1959.

Marriage: To Claudius Mukandiwa.[1] She is also the chairperson of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.



School / Education

Primary: Zamula Primary School.



Secondary: St Josephs High School. She dropped out at Form 3. Speaking at the official opening of the Jibilika Dance Festival in Mutare, 26 August 2016, Chimene disclosed her academic qualifications,

I am here because I knew and pursued what or where I am best at. I went to Zamula for my primary and went to St Josephs for my secondary education up to Form Three, but I am now a Minister of State. Don’t condemn yourself. You can be a star from wherever you are. Just know what you are good at and work on it.

[2]



Service/Career

Mandi Chimene rose to political prominence when she was elected Member of Parliament for Makoni South constituency. Following a restructuring exercise in Zanu PF, Chimene was appointed the Minister of State for Manicaland Province replacing Chris Mushowe. She has also been a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee. [3]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni South returned to Parliament:

Mandi Chimene of Zanu PF with 10 268 votes or 61.59 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 268 votes or 61.59 percent, Pishai Muchauraya of MDC–T with 5 092 votes or 30.54 percent,

Davis Mundirwira of MDC–N with 631 votes or 3.79 percent,

2 others with 680 votes or 4.08 percent.

Total 16 671 votes

Events

Publicly accusing Mnangagwa of factionalism

In July 2016, at a rally organised by a group of war veterans to show support to President Robert Mugabe and attended by the President, the first lady and both vice presidents, Chimene gave a speech during which she accused the country's then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa of leading a faction:

They started way back when we heard of Tsholotsho... We have nurtured it, it’s now here again, if people are smart they create something that looks like his. The person who created Lacoste also created G40… I know of Lacoste and the leader. I’m accused of being a G40 member but I don’t know my leader. What was known as Tsholotsho was led by Cde Mnangagwa, this Lacoste is now led by Cde Mnangagwa... as you sit there you are now two Governments because some ministers are known to be supporters of Cde Mnangagwa. [4]

Mnangagwa did not respond to the accusations, remaining silent as he looked on.

China Junket

In 2014, the Makoni South legislator is said to have organised a trip to China for Zanu PF members of Parliament. After their arrival, some members of the party are said to have arranged another trip 2000 km away from Beijing but the plan ended in the legislators missing their flight back home. [5] Some of the members of parliament are said to have travelled using air tickets meant for disabled people.

Mutasa "Ally" Farm Debacle

In 2015, Chimene was accused of having set in motion a plan to evict Christine Murembwe and Leonard Taylor from the farm that they co-owned. It was speculated that since Murembwe was a former aide of Mutasa, Mandi Chimene was victimising the pair because of their relations with Didymus Mutasa. [6] Chimene's attempts to evict the pair were halted by the High Court and ordered to vacate the property.

Rift with Oppah Muchinguri

After an audio clip was leaked to the press in which Oppah Muchinguri is said to have attacked Chimene and questioned her appointments, Chimene allegedly responded to Muchinguri's remarks by stating that she wont lose sleep over such utterances. She also shot down claims in the tape which suggested that she smokes marijuana. [7] The rift between the two is said to have started as far back as 1999 when she, Mandi, wanted to contest for a Central Committee position but was blocked by Oppah Muchinguri. [3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mandi Chimene was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Mandi Chimene is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, she (Tasendekerapano Farm) got a loan of US$37,520.00. [8]

Expulsion from Parliament

Chimene was expelled from Parliament after being sacked from Zanu-PF. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Mabel Chinomona announced that by operation of the law, the constituency of Makoni South was now vacant.[9]

