She was the daughter of [[Silas Mundawarara]], the deputy prime minister in the administration of former prime minister [[Abel Muzorewa]]. She was survived by a son and three siblings. Mandisa Mundawarara was born on 1 August 1960 .<ref name="NR">Lance Guma, [https://nehandaradio.com/2018/08/10/first-black-woman-tv-presenter-in-zimbabwe-mandisa-mundawarara-dies/ First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Mandisa Mundawarara was a Zimbabwean television personality. She was the first black woman TV presenter.

Mandisa Mundawarara (right)

Background

Career

Mandisa Mundawarara was a presenter during the Zimbabwe-Rhodesia era in 1979. After Zimbabwe's independence, Mundawarara spent decades in exile working for independent Zimbabwean station SW Radio Africa which was based in London.[1]

Death

was discharged from the hospital on 10 August 2018 and a few hours later passed away at home.[1]