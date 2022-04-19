Difference between revisions of "Mandisa Mundawarara"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mandisa Mundawarara<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Death)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
She was the daughter of [[Silas Mundawarara]], the deputy prime minister in the administration of former prime minister [[Abel Muzorewa]]. She was survived by a son and three siblings. Mandisa Mundawarara was born on 1 August
|+
She was the daughter of [[Silas Mundawarara]], the deputy prime minister in the administration of former prime minister [[Abel Muzorewa]]. She was survived by a son and three siblings. Mandisa Mundawarara was born on 1 August .<ref name="NR">Lance Guma, [https://nehandaradio.com/2018/08/10/first-black-woman-tv-presenter-in-zimbabwe-mandisa-mundawarara-dies/ First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
was discharged from the hospital on 10 August 2018 and a few hours later passed away at home.<ref name="NR"/>
|+
was discharged from the hospital on 10 August 2018 and a few hours later passed away at home.<ref name="NR"/>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 18:15, 19 April 2022
|Mandisa Mundawarara
|Born
|August 1, 1950
|Died
|August 10, 2018 (aged 68)
Borrowdale
|Cause of death
|Undisclosed
|Known for
|Being the first black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe
|Parent(s)
Mandisa Mundawarara was a Zimbabwean television personality. She was the first black woman TV presenter.
Background
She was the daughter of Silas Mundawarara, the deputy prime minister in the administration of former prime minister Abel Muzorewa. She was survived by a son and three siblings. Mandisa Mundawarara was born on 1 August 1960.[1]
Career
Mandisa Mundawarara was a presenter during the Zimbabwe-Rhodesia era in 1979. After Zimbabwe's independence, Mundawarara spent decades in exile working for independent Zimbabwean station SW Radio Africa which was based in London.[1]
Death
Mandisa Mundawarara was discharged from the hospital on 10 August 2018 and a few hours later passed away at home.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lance Guma, First black woman TV presenter in Zimbabwe, Mandisa Mundawarara dies, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 10, 2018, Retrieved: April 19, 2022