When he was dismissed, Highlanders had won two out of ten games and were on a four-match run of draws. The performances have left the club on number 11 and fourteen points behind table-toppers Dynamos.<ref name="Pindul">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/05/17/highlanders-have-sacked-head-coach-mandla-mpofu-and-his-technical-team/ Highlanders Have Sacked Head Coach Mandla Mpofu And His Technical Team], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

On 17 May 2022, Highlanders dismissed Mandla Mpofu and his entire technical team save for [[Joel Lupahla]]. His dismissal came after [[Dynamos]] who were trailing by a goal when the match was abandoned after supporters invaded the pitch accusing the match officials of being biased towards Highlanders.

Mpofu joined Highlanders in the 2018 season as assistant coach to [[Madinda Ndlovu]]. In July 2019 following Ndovu's departure from Highlanders, Mpofu was appointed head coach.<ref name="s24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/07/03/breaking-highlanders-appoint-madinda-ndlovu-replacement/ Highlanders appoint Madinda Ndlovu replacement], ''Soccer24, Published: 3 Jul 2019, Retrieved: 29 Sep 2019''</ref>

'''Mandla Mpofu''' is a Zimbabwean football administrator and former coach of [[Highlanders Football Club]]. Before joining Highlanders, Mpofu was the coach of [[Bulawayo City Football Club]] in the 2017 [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] season. He is also the Zimbabwe U20 Young Warriors assistant coach.

Career

Farming

At a time when no one knows when the local football programme will start due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu kept himself busy by selling agricultural produce from his farm in Bulawayo.

Mpofu used his popularity to draw customers locally and in the diaspora to supplement his income. The Bosso coach said potatoes and butternuts were from his family farm in Umguza District and also buys from neighbouring farms other products which he then supplies to his customers.[3]



