Mandla Mpofu is a Zimbabwean football administrator and former coach of Highlanders Football Club. Before joining Highlanders, Mpofu was the coach of Bulawayo City Football Club in the 2017 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League season. He is also the Zimbabwe U20 Young Warriors assistant coach.

Career

Mpofu joined Highlanders in the 2018 season as assistant coach to Madinda Ndlovu. In July 2019 following Ndovu's departure from Highlanders, Mpofu was appointed head coach.[1]

On 17 May 2022, Highlanders dismissed Mandla Mpofu and his entire technical team save for Joel Lupahla. His dismissal came after Dynamos who were trailing by a goal when the match was abandoned after supporters invaded the pitch accusing the match officials of being biased towards Highlanders.

When he was dismissed, Highlanders had won two out of ten games and were on a four-match run of draws. The performances have left the club on number 11 and fourteen points behind table-toppers Dynamos.[2]

In August 2022, Mpofu joined Botswana Premier League club Masitaoka Football Club on a one-year contract, with an option to extend.[3]

Other Zimbabwean coaches who have worked in the Botswana top-flight include Max Moyo, Luke Masomere, Willard Khumalo, Barry Daka, Raphael Phiri, Paul Moyo, Madinda Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Shepherd Murape, Clever Hunda, Ezekiel Mpofu, Roy Barreto, and Bongani Mafu.

Farming

At a time when no one knows when the local football programme will start due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu kept himself busy by selling agricultural produce from his farm in Bulawayo.

Mpofu used his popularity to draw customers locally and in the diaspora to supplement his income. The Bosso coach said potatoes and butternuts were from his family farm in Umguza District and also buys from neighbouring farms other products which he then supplies to his customers.[4]



