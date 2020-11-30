Difference between revisions of "Mandla Mpofu"

Mpofu used his popularity to draw customers locally and in the diaspora to supplement his income. The Bosso coach said potatoes and butternuts were from his family farm in Umguza District and also buys from neighbouring farms other products which he then supplies to his customers.<ref name="chronicle">Ricky Zililo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mandla-mpofu-diverts-energy-to-farming/], ''Chronicle, Published: 21 May, 2020, Accessed: 30 November, 2020''</ref>

At a time when no one knows when the local football programme will start due to the [[Coronavirus]] pandemic, Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu kept himself busy by selling agricultural produce from his farm in [[Bulawayo]].

Mpofu joined Highlanders in the 2018 season as assistant coach to [[Madinda Ndlovu]]. In July 2019 following Ndovu's departure from Highlanders, Mpofu was appointed head coach.<ref name="s24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/07/03/breaking-highlanders-appoint-madinda-ndlovu-replacement/ Highlanders appoint Madinda Ndlovu replacement], ''Soccer24, Published: 3 Jul 2019, Retrieved: 29 Sep 2019''</ref>

'''Mandla Mpofu''' is a Zimbabwean football administrator and the assistant coach of [[Highlanders Football Club]]. Before joining Highlanders, Mpofu was coach for [[Bulawayo City Football Club ]] in the 2017 [[ Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] season . He is also the Zimbabwe U20 Young Warriors assistant coach .

Mpofu joined Highlanders in the 2018 season as assistant coach to Madinda Ndlovu. In July 2019 following Ndovu's departure from Highlanders, Mpofu was appointed head coach.[1]

Farming

