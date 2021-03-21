Difference between revisions of "Mandlesizwe Zulu"
Mandlesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Prince and the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini
Military Training
In 2014, Mandlesizwe was one of 700 recruits who passed out from the Swaziland army. Prince Mandlesizwe Zulu won a trophy for being the most perseverant recruit. He was among six recruits who excelled in various categories of their training. After becoming a member of Tinjojela, Prince Mandlesizwe performed a Zulu traditional dance with his colleagues. It could not be ascertained if Prince Mandlesizwe would be based in Swaziland or not after his graduation. Tinjojela is the name His Majesty King Mswati III gave to the regiment that passed out in 2014.[1]
References
- ↑ Zwelakhe Moahloli, KING ZWELITHINI WATCHES SON PASS OUT, Times of Swaziland, Published: March 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 21, 2021